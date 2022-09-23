Coimbatore

Co-optex Deepavali sale inaugurated in Krishnagiri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inaugurating the Co-optex Deepavali sale in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inaugurating the Co-optex Deepavali sale in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The annual Co-optex Deepavali sale was inaugurated in the centres in Krishnagiri and Hosur, with a cumulative sales target of ₹2 crore.

The sales target of ₹1 crore each is sought to be achieved during the festival season with the centres set to operate on all days. The sales entails discounts of upto 30% on Kancheevarams silk saris, Arani silk, soft silk saris; handloom cotton saris from Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Madurai, Paramakudi, and Dindigul.

Inaugurating the sale, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy urged the public to help the handloom cooperative achieve its sales target with quality textiles.

The Cooptex sale is under way at the handloom centre at Co-optex colony near State Bank of India in Krishnagiri.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2022 8:40:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/co-optex-deepavali-sale-inaugurated-in-krishnagiri/article65927336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY