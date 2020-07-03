Co-operate during lockdown, people told

Salem Collector S.A. Raman has asked people to adhere to the norms of complete lockdown on Sundays (July 5, 12, 19 and 26).

All shops and establishments except pharmacies, hospitals, milk delivery and ambulances services would remain closed on these days, he said in a release.

The Collector asked the public to refrain from morning or evening walks. Cases would be registered against persons who stepped out without a valid reason and their vehicles seized. They would also be quarantined and subjected to COVID-19 tests.

A press release from Erode Collector C. Kathiravan said that all shops, vegetable markets, commercial establishments, meat shops and Tasmac outlets across Erode district would remain closed during the complete lockdown on Sundays. He has asked people to follow the norms and not to venture out of their homes. Action would be taken on violators as per law, the release said.