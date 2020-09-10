Co-op societies to distribute pension through ration shops

Erode

10 September 2020

In a first of its kind, Old Age Pension (OAP) of ₹ 1,000 that is currently distributed by nationalised banks to beneficiaries will be distributed by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies through ration shops in Bhavani and Bargur areas.

Under the Social Security Schemes comprising Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, Indira Gandhi National Disabled Pension, Destitute Widow Pension Scheme, Destitute Differently Abled Pension Scheme, Destitute/Deserted Wives Pension Scheme and Unmarried Poor Women Pension schemes, monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 is distributed to the beneficiaries in the State through nationalised banks.

As part of improving the services of cooperative banks, Erode District Central Cooperative Bank has decided to disburse the assistance to beneficiaries through cooperative banks.

Savings bank account was opened for 1,248 beneficiaries at the Central Cooperative Bank at Bhavani branch while account was opened for 1,273 beneficiaries in Bargur Panchayat at the bank’s branch at Anthiyur.

On Monday, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan, in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, distributed the assistance to 1,248 beneficiaries at Bhavani branch.

He said pension would be distributed through ration shops while differently-abled persons would receive the assistance at their door steps.