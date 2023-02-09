ADVERTISEMENT

Co-op Dept. cancels tender as box stolen in Namakkal

February 09, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Cooperative Department cancelled a tender after unidentified persons took away the tender box here on Wednesday.

The department called for a tender for 2023-24 for distributing goods to ration shops through trucks in Namakkal and Paramathi unions, at the Namakkal Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Society. The department asked the truck owners to put the tender applications in a box from Tuesday evening to Wednesday till 10.30 a.m.

However, the officials did not keep the tender box till Wednesday morning. When the truck owners questioned them, the officials kept the box. At that time, some persons, who put their applications in the box, took the box from the office.

Shocked by this, the truck owners staged a dharna and alleged that the officials also did not stop the persons from taking the box away. The Namakkal police came to the spot and pacified the truck owners. Later, the truck owners lodged a complaint with the police and also submitted a petition at the District Collector’s office.

The Cooperative Department announced that the tender had been cancelled and another one would be called for.

