ADVERTISEMENT

Co-curricular, extra-curricular activities for govt. school students begin in Coimbatore

February 21, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: The school-level competitions in co-curricular and extra-curricular areas got off to a start on Tuesday at R.C. Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School with Literary Club events, for students of class VI to IX.

There were 30 participants each in essay and oratory competitions.

On February 28, a competition on critical analysis of the children’s movie will take place at the same venue. Students have been instructed to analyse the characters in the movies, narrate summary, create posters, and delve into other creative aspects of the movies.

The judges chosen from amongst teachers with expertise in specific areas will award the students based on originality, concept and other such parameters. There will also be a discussion on the ending of the movies, according to a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The department has screened seven movies for children in different languages. They constitute The Kid (silent movie, 68 minutes), Children of Heaven (Iranian, 89 minutes), The Red Balloon (French, 34 minutes), GLIBB Chigalu (Kannada, 92 minutes), SHNASS (Marathi, 107 minutes), Modern Times (English, 87 minutes), and Malli (Tamil, 90 minutes).

The other competitions are: a quiz programme on March 7 and Vaanavil Mandram on March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US