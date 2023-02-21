Co-curricular, extra-curricular activities for govt. school students begin in Coimbatore

February 21, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: The school-level competitions in co-curricular and extra-curricular areas got off to a start on Tuesday at R.C. Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School with Literary Club events, for students of class VI to IX.

There were 30 participants each in essay and oratory competitions.

On February 28, a competition on critical analysis of the children’s movie will take place at the same venue. Students have been instructed to analyse the characters in the movies, narrate summary, create posters, and delve into other creative aspects of the movies.

The judges chosen from amongst teachers with expertise in specific areas will award the students based on originality, concept and other such parameters. There will also be a discussion on the ending of the movies, according to a press release.

The department has screened seven movies for children in different languages. They constitute The Kid (silent movie, 68 minutes), Children of Heaven (Iranian, 89 minutes), The Red Balloon (French, 34 minutes), GLIBB Chigalu (Kannada, 92 minutes), SHNASS (Marathi, 107 minutes), Modern Times (English, 87 minutes), and Malli (Tamil, 90 minutes).

The other competitions are: a quiz programme on March 7 and Vaanavil Mandram on March 14.