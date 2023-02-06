ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s trophy inaugurated in the Nilgiris

February 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister’s Trophy was inaugurated by Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith at the HADP grounds in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Amrith said that the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department was doing an exemplary job in promoting sports among youngsters, particularly school and college students in the Nilgiris.

He said that the CM Trophy would feature sports in which school and college students, persons with disabilities, government staff and the general public can participate in their respective categories. He said that apart from football, the other sporting competitions that will be organised will be track and field events, badminton, kabbadi, silambam, swimming, cricket, hockey and handball. The sporting events would continue till February 24. Winners from the events would be chosen to take part in State-level meets organised by the government.

. Also present at the inauguration of the event was Nilgiris district superintendent of police, S. Prabhakaran.

