CM’s Trophy Games in Coimbatore from February 14 to 28

February 10, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 50 competitions will be held for school and college students, members of the public, persons with disabilities and government employees, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Trophy Games 2022-23 will be held in Coimbatore district from February 14 to 28, a press release from the district administration said.

A total of 50 competitions — 42 types at the district level and 8 at the regional level — for men and women separately, will be held under five categories: school students, college students, persons with disabilities, members of the public and government employees.

The contests will be held for school students from February 15 to 25, for college students from February 15 to 22, for government employees from February 21 to 28, for the public from February 23 to 28 and for the disabled on February 21 and 22.

Sports like volleyball, silambam, cricket, basketball, table tennis, swimming, chess, handball etc., will be conducted.

For more details, contact: 0422-2380010.

