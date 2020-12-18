CM’s statement on Green Corridor project flayed

Farmers opposed to the Salem-Chennai green corridor project protested near Parapatti here condemning the Chief Minister’s statement regarding the project.

The protesters alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is spreading lies about the project.

The Chief Minister on Thursday said in a Ariyalur that 92% of farmers and landowners are in favour of the project and only a few are opposing it. The protesters said that they would not part away their lands at any cost for the project.

The protesters also raised black flags at their residences and farmlands here condemning the statement. They demanded that the green corridor project which would be constructed destroying several acres of farmlands and forests here should be stopped. The protesters demanded that the CM should meet them and hear their grievances.

R. Mohanasundaram, one of the protesters said, “Is the Chief Minister ready to release the details of survey numbers and landowners who are in favour of the project? Why is CM lying about the project? Governments should scrap the project and expand existing highways.”

He added that the CM, who is also a farmer, has disgraced the farmer protest in Delhi by calling them brokers.