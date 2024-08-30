GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘CM’s Pharmacies’ to become operational from Pongal, says Minister Ma. Subramanian

Published - August 30, 2024 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian | Photo Credit: File photo

A total of 1,000 ‘Chief Minister’s Pharmacies’ will become operational from Pongal to dispense generic medicines at subsidised rates, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Friday.

He told media persons at the Coimbatore Airport that the Chief Minister had announced the establishment of Mudhalvarin Marundhagam during his Independence Day address. Very shortly, a meeting would be conducted for identifying the locations for the pharmacies.

When asked about the partial utilisation of the multi-specialty block at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the Minister said that Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation was on the job of procuring equipment for the block. Once the equipment are installed, the block will be fully utilised.

The Minister also inspected mpox screening facilities at the airport. He also said that a 10-bed isolation ward has been set up in all the Government Headquarters Hospitals in the State.

