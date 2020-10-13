CM’s mother cremated at native village

Salem

13 October 2020 22:54 IST

Villagers, AIADMK cadre take part in the funeral in large numbers

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s mother K. Thavasayammal, who died late Monday night at a private hospital in Salem, was cremated along the banks of Cauvery river in Salem district on Tuesday morning. Mr. Palaniswami and his brother Govindhan performed the final rites at their native village Siluvampalayam in Edappadi. Thavasayammal is also survived by an elder daughter K. Vijayalakshmi.

Thavasayammal was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami reached Salem by road during the early hours of Tuesday. Speaker P.Dhanapal called on Mr. Palaniswami and expressed his condolences.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam and majority of the Ministers paid their respects.

Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, ADGP, Law and Order, Rajesh Das, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugham, secretaries of various other departments, senior party functionaries and legislators also paid their respects. District functionaries of DMK T.M. Selvaganapathy, S.R. Sivalingam, DMK MLA R. Rajendran, S.R. Parthibhan, MP, and representatives of various other political parties also paid their respects.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Leader of the Opposition. M.K. Stalin, PMK leader S. Ramadoss, MPs Anbumani Ramadoss and Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK leader Vaiko, actor Rajinikanth, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijaykanth, BJP State president L. Murugan and other leaders condoled the death. Villagers and AIADMK cadre took part in the funeral procession in large numbers.