‘CM’s good governance will help DMK front win 80% seats’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s good governance in the past eight months would help the Secular Progressive Alliance win 80% urban local body seats, MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko said at a press meet here on Tuesday.

Of the parties in the Alliance, the MDMK strike rate would be 90% because Mr. Stalin had fulfilled 75% promises the DMK had made in its manifesto.

Notwithstanding the difficult circumstances under which the DMK assumed office, the party had done well – be it the distribution of COVID-19 relief of ₹4,000 or reduction in petrol price or milk price.

While remembering the DMK's good governance, the people would not forget the AIADMK's misgovernance, which put people in difficulty.

The perceived dissatisfaction in Pongal gift distribution would not affect the Alliance’s electoral prospects, Mr. Vaiko said and pointed out that the Chief Minister had promised a probe and prompt action.

As for the party's stand on Kerala Government reducing water level in the Siruvani reservoir, he said the MDMK would never give up the State's interest and its stand was not dependent on who it was in alliance with.

The hijab controversy was an unnecessary one, raised by communal forces with an eye on electoral dividend in states going to polls, he replied to a question.

On NEET, he sought to know from BJP State president K. Annamalai why the Centre had opposed the 7.5% reservation for government school students in an affidavit filed in a case before the Madras High Court.