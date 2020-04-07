CMS college feeds poor

CMS College of Science and Commerce has joined the list of institutions and people helping the poor by giving them food during the lockdown. A release from the college had said it had been giving food since April 3 to around 500 person a day and plans to continue the food distribution till the end of the lockdown.
The distribution of food prepared in its kitchen is done in association with a non-government organisation, the release said.
