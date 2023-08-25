CM’s Breakfast Scheme to cover 62,209 students in Coimbatore and 75,482 in Tiruppur post second-phase implementation

August 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Post launch of the second phase of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Friday, a total of 62,209 students from 995 schools across Coimbatore district will be benefiting from the initiative, which the Government considers an investment for the future.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the Chief Minister’s Extended Breakfast Scheme at the Panchayat Union School in Kinathukadavu on Friday in the presence of Pollachi Member of Parliament K. Shanmugasundaram, senior officials and dignitaries.

In the first phase earlier this year, the scheme was launched in 62 schools in the Coimbatore Corporation limits benefiting, 7,255 students, nine schools in Municipality area of Mettupalayam for 1,078 students, and three schools in Madukkarai Town Panchayat. Altogether, 9,171 children studying in Classes I to V from 74 schools are already covered under the scheme.

Under the second phase, the scheme has been extended to 7,894 students in 59 schools in the Corporation limits, 384 students in two schools in Mettupalayam Municipality limits, and those in one school in Madukkarai.

In Coimbatore Corporation limits, 17,671 students from 136 schools have been covered under the scheme. The 108 government schools in Gudalur, Karamadai, Karumathampatti, Pollachi, and Valparai municipalities account for 4,263 students. As many as 751 schools in villages spread over Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Sarkarsamakulam, Annur, Sulur, Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Sultanpet, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi (North) and Pollachi (West), Anamalai blocks benefit from the scheme.

At Valparai, where there are 51 schools, special arrangements have been made for cooking at four centralised kitchens for supplying food to the students. At 15 schools in remote hilly areas, cooking will be carried out institution-wise, an official press release said.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, Minister for Tamil Development and Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the scheme at the Government Middle School at Chinnamuthur, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj.

Tiruppur district, after the roll-out of the second phase of the initiative, now has 75,482 students from 1,081 schools covered under the scheme.

In the first phase, 77 government schools with 1,429 students were brought in. In the second phase, 251 panchayats accounting for 797 schools with enrolment of 37,018 students, 14 town panchayats where there are 95 schools with 4,555 students, and six municipalities encompassing 59 government schools and 5,648 students have been covered under the scheme.

The menu: Monday - semiya upma and vegetable sambar, Tuesday - Rava vegetable kichidi, Wednesday - venpongal and vegetable sambar, Thusday - semiya upma and vegetables, and Friday - wheat rava vegetable kichidi and rava kesari.

