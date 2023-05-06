ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s breakfast scheme to cover 1,252 more schools in Krishnagiri

May 06, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Deepak Jacob chairing a consultative meet on the expansion of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Krishnagiri on Saturday.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is to be expanded to cover 67,470 students in 1,252 schools starting this academic year.  The expanded scheme will include 1,217 schools in panchayats and 35 schools in town panchayats

A consultative meeting on the expansion programme was chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob with the participation of the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission here.

The proposed expansion will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will start in June 2023 to cover schools in Krishnagiri, Vepanapalli, Thally and Kelamangalam; and the second phase in July 2023 to over schools in Uthangarai, Kaveripattinam, Hosur, Mathur and Bargur unions and town panchayats.

The scheme is currently being implemented in Shoolagiri block covering 7,975 students from Standard 1 to V  in 133 primary schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Collector Vandhana Garg was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US