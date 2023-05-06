HamberMenu
CM’s breakfast scheme to cover 1,252 more schools in Krishnagiri

May 06, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Deepak Jacob chairing a consultative meet on the expansion of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Krishnagiri on Saturday.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is to be expanded to cover 67,470 students in 1,252 schools starting this academic year.  The expanded scheme will include 1,217 schools in panchayats and 35 schools in town panchayats

A consultative meeting on the expansion programme was chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob with the participation of the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission here.

The proposed expansion will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will start in June 2023 to cover schools in Krishnagiri, Vepanapalli, Thally and Kelamangalam; and the second phase in July 2023 to over schools in Uthangarai, Kaveripattinam, Hosur, Mathur and Bargur unions and town panchayats.

The scheme is currently being implemented in Shoolagiri block covering 7,975 students from Standard 1 to V  in 133 primary schools.

Additional Collector Vandhana Garg was present.

