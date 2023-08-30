ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s Breakfast Scheme to benefit over one lakh students in Salem district

August 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Karmegam inspecting the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at Mundagampadi Panchayat Union Primary School in Yercaud in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Collector S. Karmegam felicitating the cook at Mundagampadi Panchayat Union Primary School in Yercaud for preparing tasty and quality food on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

As many as 1,01,318 students of 1,418 primary schools were provided nutritious breakfast under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in the district.

On Wednesday, Collector S. Karmegam inspected the implementation of the scheme at Mundagampadi Panchayat Union Primary School in Yercaud and interacted with the children of classes I to V. He also felicitated the cook Sonia for cooking tasty and quality food and serving it on time to the students.

The Collector said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had on September 15, 2022, launched the scheme to benefit students and later on extended the scheme to other schools. He said the scheme is being implemented across all the primary schools in the district and the implementation is monitored regularly by an 67 official team. “The team members inspect schools on a daily basis and ensure quality food is served on time to students,” he added.

Mr. Karmegam said preparation of food begins at 6 a.m. and is completed by 7.45 a.m. Serving food to students begins at 8 a.m., he added. All the process is photographed and uploaded in the mobile app for continuous monitoring, he said. The Collector said the headmaster or headmistress and school management committee members check the quality and taste of the food before serving it to the students. Apart from uploading the details in the app, details are entered in the register, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said implementation of the scheme is reviewed every Wednesday and steps are taken for effective implementation. “Special attention is made by the district administration to ensure the scheme is successfully implemented,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US