CM’s Breakfast Scheme to benefit over one lakh students in Salem district

August 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Karmegam inspecting the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at Mundagampadi Panchayat Union Primary School in Yercaud in Salem on Wednesday.

Collector S. Karmegam inspecting the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at Mundagampadi Panchayat Union Primary School in Yercaud in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Collector S. Karmegam felicitating the cook at Mundagampadi Panchayat Union Primary School in Yercaud for preparing tasty and quality food on Wednesday.

Collector S. Karmegam felicitating the cook at Mundagampadi Panchayat Union Primary School in Yercaud for preparing tasty and quality food on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

As many as 1,01,318 students of 1,418 primary schools were provided nutritious breakfast under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in the district.

On Wednesday, Collector S. Karmegam inspected the implementation of the scheme at Mundagampadi Panchayat Union Primary School in Yercaud and interacted with the children of classes I to V. He also felicitated the cook Sonia for cooking tasty and quality food and serving it on time to the students.

The Collector said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had on September 15, 2022, launched the scheme to benefit students and later on extended the scheme to other schools. He said the scheme is being implemented across all the primary schools in the district and the implementation is monitored regularly by an 67 official team. “The team members inspect schools on a daily basis and ensure quality food is served on time to students,” he added.

Mr. Karmegam said preparation of food begins at 6 a.m. and is completed by 7.45 a.m. Serving food to students begins at 8 a.m., he added. All the process is photographed and uploaded in the mobile app for continuous monitoring, he said. The Collector said the headmaster or headmistress and school management committee members check the quality and taste of the food before serving it to the students. Apart from uploading the details in the app, details are entered in the register, he added.

The Collector said implementation of the scheme is reviewed every Wednesday and steps are taken for effective implementation. “Special attention is made by the district administration to ensure the scheme is successfully implemented,” he said.

