CM’s Breakfast Scheme to be launched in Erode on September 16

The scheme will benefit 2,649 students in the Corporation limits and 806 children in Talavadi block in the district

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 13, 2022 18:03 IST

Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni on Tuesday inspecting the centralised kitchen where food will be prepared under the CM’s Breakfast Scheme from September 16 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the launch of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Erode district on September 16, District Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the centralised kitchen and held discussions with officials on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the scheme at Madurai on September 15. In other districts, the scheme will be launched on September 16.

In Erode district, the scheme will be implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment in 26 schools in the Corporation limits to benefit 2,649 students and 38 panchayat union primary schools in Talavadi block to benefit 806 children.

A centralised kitchen has been set up at the Kamarajar Municipal Higher Secondary School at Karungalpalayam where a private catering service provider will prepare the food and distribute it to all the 26 schools in the Corporation limits.

Mr. Krishnanunni inspected the newly constructed kitchen on the school premises and took stock of the provisions for preparing food, utensils, stoves and three vehicles that will transport food to the schools in the Corporation limits. He asked officials to follow the guidelines stipulated by the government and to ensure hygiene in the entire food preparation process.

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, who accompanied the District Collector, said that the distribution of food to schools will be completed by 7.45 a.m. and the students will start consuming it by 8.30 a.m. on all working days. Personal Assistant to Collector (Noon Meal) Manivannan, Erode District Education Officer Jothi Chandra and other officials were present.

The breakfast for each day will be – wheat  rava upma with vegetable  sambar on Mondays,  semiya vegetable  khichdi on Tuesdays,  ven pongal with vegetable  sambar on Wednesdays, rice  upma with vegetable  sambar on Thursdays, and chola vegetable  khichdi on Fridays.

