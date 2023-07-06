ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s Breakfast Scheme to be extended to 1,253 schools in Salem

July 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme will be extended to 1,253 schools in Salem district.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly on May 6, 2022, that breakfast would be provided to students in government schools (from Classes I and V) on all working days. The Chief Minister inaugurated the scheme on September 15, 2022.

In the first phase, the scheme was implemented in 54 primary schools within the Corporation limits on September 16, 2022, and in the second phase, it was implemented in another 24 Corporation primary schools on March 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced in the Budget that the breakfast scheme would be extended to all students studying in Classes I to V in all rural and urban areas. Based on the announcement, the scheme will be extended to 1,253 schools in the district, and through this, 86,056 students will benefit.

District Collector S. Karmegam said instructions were given to officials to collect the details of the students, provide infrastructure at schools, construct new kitchens, and select cooks.

