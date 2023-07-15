ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s breakfast scheme to be expanded to 1,000 schools and 56,000 children in Dharmapuri

July 15, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is proposed to be augmented to expand coverage of over 56,000 children in government schools here.

Over 1,000 government schools and 56,000 children from Standard 1 to 5 are proposed to be covered through the extended scheme. 

Currently, the sheme is being implemented on pilot basis in Palacode block to cover 111 government schools and 5,000 children in Standard 1 to 5. 

The expanded scheme will be implemented through self help groups and the administration of the programme will be carried out by the Panchayat level federations (PLFs) of the respective panchayats.

According to the district administration, in the light of the proposed expansion of the scheme, quotations for utensils for the programme was called for and the quality of the vessels for cooking were tested at the Collectorate.  The vessels shall be procured at the stated rates cleared by the committee headed by the Collector. Quality vessels to befit the mass scale expansion of the scheme will be procured and handed over for use to the PLFs, according to the administration.

Earlier, a consultative meeting on the expansion of the programme and the preparedness was held here chaired by Collector K.Shanthi.

