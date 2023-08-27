HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM’s Breakfast Scheme: parents object to SC woman cooking food in Panchayat school in Tiruppur, demand TC for their children

August 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau

The parents of a few children studying in the Panchayat Union Primary School in Tiruppur allegedly raised objection to a woman belonging to Scheduled Caste community cooking breakfast for the students and requested transfer certificates for their wards recently.

The Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme started in Karingarayanpalayam Panchayat Union Primary School at Vallipuram Panchayat in Tiruppur district on August 25 as per schedule. Deepa, who reportedly belongs to Scheduled Caste community from the village, cooked food and served it to the 44 students.

ALSO READ
Breakfast scheme in government primary schools inaugurated

On the same day, some parents allegedly prevented their children from having breakfast and a few reportedly demanded the school authorities to issue transfer certificates to their wards, according to sources.

Vallipuram Panchayat chairman Murugesan said on Saturday that some parents objected to the woman serving food for the students at the Karingarayanpalayam panchayat primary school on August 25. They were warned of legal action.

"On Saturday, all the students who attended classes ate as usual. Since it was a Saturday, only half the students were present. We need to wait till Monday to know the actual situation," he said.

District Collector T. Christuraj said that Deepa would continue to work in the same school and the scheme works would continue as directed by the State Government.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / education

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.