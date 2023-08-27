August 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Tiruppur

The parents of a few children studying in the Panchayat Union Primary School in Tiruppur allegedly raised objection to a woman belonging to Scheduled Caste community cooking breakfast for the students and requested transfer certificates for their wards recently.

The Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme started in Karingarayanpalayam Panchayat Union Primary School at Vallipuram Panchayat in Tiruppur district on August 25 as per schedule. Deepa, who reportedly belongs to Scheduled Caste community from the village, cooked food and served it to the 44 students.

On the same day, some parents allegedly prevented their children from having breakfast and a few reportedly demanded the school authorities to issue transfer certificates to their wards, according to sources.

Vallipuram Panchayat chairman Murugesan said on Saturday that some parents objected to the woman serving food for the students at the Karingarayanpalayam panchayat primary school on August 25. They were warned of legal action.

"On Saturday, all the students who attended classes ate as usual. Since it was a Saturday, only half the students were present. We need to wait till Monday to know the actual situation," he said.

District Collector T. Christuraj said that Deepa would continue to work in the same school and the scheme works would continue as directed by the State Government.