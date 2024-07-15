GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM’s breakfast scheme extended to 22 govt.-aided schools in Coimbatore district

Updated - July 15, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Chief Minister's 'Breakfast Scheme' for government-aided schools was inaugurated at Sri Ramaswamy Naidu Vidyalayam Higher Secondary School on Monday by Coimbatore MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar (right), District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati (centre), and Additional Collector (Development) Sweta Suman (left). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chief Minister’s ‘Breakfast Scheme’ for government-aided schools was inaugurated at Sri Ramaswamy Naidu Vidyalayam Higher Secondary School on Monday by Coimbatore MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar (right), District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati (centre), and Additional Collector (Development) Sweta Suman (left). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chief Minister’s ‘Breakfast Scheme’, aimed at providing nutritious meals to primary school children, was officially extended to 22 government-aided schools in Coimbatore district on Monday. The scheme will benefit 608 students in its initial phase in Coimbatore district.

In Tiruppur, the scheme will cover 1,742 primary school students across 31 government-aided schools.

The launch event in Coimbatore district, held at Sri Ramaswamy Naidu Vidyalayam Higher Secondary School, Sultanpet Panchayat Union, was attended by District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Coimbatore MP, Ganapathi P. Rajkumar and Additional Collector (Development) Sweta Suman, who joined the children for breakfast.

During the event, the Collector distributed geometry boxes to students of Class VI and shoes to students from Classes I to V. “The breakfast scheme has significantly benefited children by enhancing their learning capacity and attendance. Therefore, the scheme has now been extended to all government-aided primary schools in Tamil Nadu as announced in this year’s financial report,” he said.

Mr. Pati also emphasised the importance of higher education and technical training, noting the various opportunities available in the district.

Since its launch in 2022, a total of 62,209 students from 995 government schools across the district have benefitted from the scheme.

