CM’s announces facelift for damaged school building in Dharmapuri

Teachers and students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Palayam Pudhur village in Nallampalli block of Dharmapuri district were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a spot announcement for renovating one of the structures with four classrooms that could not be used due to damaged roofing.

Addressing a government function in the campus, he announced the renovation of the building, in response to a representation made by the local people in the morning. The Chief Minister said the revamp would be carried out without disrupting the originality of the structure.

The walls of the building that were certified ‘safe’ by the Public Works Department were constructed in 1961 when late Kamaraj was the Chief Minister. He visited the school in 1969 as a Member of Parliament.

“We never ever thought our school will be chosen as a venue for the government function. We consider the Chief Minister’s visit to our campus a historic moment. And, the spot announcement for concrete roofing and tiled flooring for the structure could not have come at a better time,” said the school headmaster Krishnan, also an alumnus who passed out in 1982.

Mr. Krishnan had taken on board Dharmapuri MLA S.P. Venkateswaran, also an alumnus, to mobilise funds for improving the ambience in the school under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, with paver blocks and other facilities.

However, the building with gaping holes in the roof could not be put to use due to the higher extent of expenditure and was used to dump discarded materials, though there was a requirement for additional classrooms in the school with a student strength of 630.

“The four classrooms of comparatively larger size in the damaged building could be put to use as smart classrooms and science laboratories, after renovation” Mr. Krishnan said.

Six other spot announcements were also made by the Chief Minister for Dharmapuri district. They included upgrade of Harur town panchayat as municipality, creation of ecosystem for value addition of minor millets for the benefit of tribal residents in Arasanatham, and a sub-agricultural extension centre at Theerthamalai.

