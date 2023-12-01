CME on recurrent pregnancy losses held in Coimbatore

December 01, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Women’s Center by Motherhood Hospital organised a continuing medical education (CME) event on the escalating prevalence of recurrent pregnancy losses at PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore, on Friday.

Mirudhubashini Govindarajan, Clinical Director, Women’s Center by Motherhood; Robert John Aitken, Emeritus Laureate Professor at the University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia; and Henriette Svarre Nielsen, Chair Professor OBGYN, Department of Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Denmark; professor Manonmani R. from Coimbatore Medical College; and Ramya Jayaram, Fertility Specialist and Endo Gynae Surgeon at Women’s Center by Motherhood, addressed over 250 healthcare professionals

ntricacies of recurrent pregnancy loss and the impact on the physical and mental well-being of women were discussed.

KMCH organises Covai Heart Rhythm Summit

The Division of Cardiac pacing and Electrophysiology at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) organised the eighth edition of ‘Covai Heart Rhythm Summit - EP Update 2023’ on November 26.

Arun N. Palaniswami, executive director of KMCH inaugurated the conference and said that KMCH has been instrumental in spreading knowledge in the field of cardiac arrhythmias for the past seven years. Abnormal heart rhythm, which were not detected earlier, are now being picked up due to increasing use of wearable devices, he remarked.

Organising secretary of the conference M. Lawrance Jesuraj said the conference in the field of electrophysiology covered newer advances in the management of cardiac arrhythmias. More than 50 national faculties and more than 200 doctors took part in the conference.

