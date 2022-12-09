CMCH’s Telemedicine PICU a hub for other hospitals in western region

December 09, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The new Telemedicine Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) opened at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday is the first of its kind in the government sector in the western region.

The facility enables paediatricians from other hospitals in the western districts to interact with experienced doctors at the CMCH for the treatment and care of newborns with ailments and birth-related complications.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the facility in the presence of Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji.

During the inauguration, doctors from the Department of Paediatrics at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital made a telemedicine consultation with paediatricians of CMCH with regard to the treatment of a newborn. Paediatricians from the two hospitals assessed the case through the audio-visual mode.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that the Telemedicine PICU and similar facilities at other hospitals in the western region will function in a ‘hub and spoke’ model.

“CMCH will act as a ‘hub’. Doctors from the ‘spoke’ hospitals in other districts in the western region can make realtime consultations with experienced doctors of CMCH. The facility will help save the lives of newborns with ailments, which need to be taken care of with atmost attention. Doctors will benefit each other as they share their thoughts and experiences,” Dr. Nirmala said.

The Health Minister inaugurated the strengthened paediatric care unit and a surgical intensive care unit at the CMCH, which were modernised using the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from Bosch. The company also sponsored medical equipment.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Mayor Kalapana Anandakumar, doctors from CMCH and officials from the Health Department were present.

Earlier, at the White Coat Ceremony of the first year MBBS students of the Coimbatore Medical College, Peelamedu, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated new buildings at Sulur and Mettupalayam government hospitals and new primary health centre and health sub-centre buildings in the district.

New cath lab at KG Hospital Mr. Subramanian also visited KG Hospital and inaugurated a new biplane catheterisation laboratory in the presence of Mr. Senthilbalaji, Mr. Sameeran, Mr. Prathap, hospital chairman G. Bakthavathsalam, vice-chairpersons Ashok Bakthavathsalam and Vasanthi Raghu and chief executive officer Avanthika Raghu.

Mr. Subramanian also handed over Nursing Excellence Certification to KG Hospital and released a book on interventional radiology.

