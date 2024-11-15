ADVERTISEMENT

CMCH to get new drainage system at ₹9.65 crore

Published - November 15, 2024 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works Department (PWD) has obtained administrative sanction for the construction of a new drainage system on the premises of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital at a cost of ₹9.65 crore.

Inundation during rain is a serious problem at the hospital, which is located on 19.40 acres. The hospital with more than 500 doctors and paramedical staff, sees 3,000 to 4,500 out-patients, and 1500 in-patients a day.

During rain, water gets mixed with sewage water and turns the premises unhygienic. Hence, the PWD embarked on a study to find a lasting solution to the problem . The PWD has proposed to install a new drainage system at an outlay of ₹9.65 crore on the premises, and has obtained administrative sanction for the same. The work will commence in two to three months, a senior PWD official said.

