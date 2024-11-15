 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMCH to get new drainage system at ₹9.65 crore

Published - November 15, 2024 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works Department (PWD) has obtained administrative sanction for the construction of a new drainage system on the premises of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital at a cost of ₹9.65 crore.

Inundation during rain is a serious problem at the hospital, which is located on 19.40 acres. The hospital with more than 500 doctors and paramedical staff, sees 3,000 to 4,500 out-patients, and 1500 in-patients a day.

During rain, water gets mixed with sewage water and turns the premises unhygienic. Hence, the PWD embarked on a study to find a lasting solution to the problem . The PWD has proposed to install a new drainage system at an outlay of ₹9.65 crore on the premises, and has obtained administrative sanction for the same. The work will commence in two to three months, a senior PWD official said.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.