CMCH surgeons save youth who was stabbed in the chest

Surgeons of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) saved a 26-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest by four men recently. According to CMCH authorities, K. Manikandan from north housing unit at Selvapuram, was admitted to the hospital on the night of April 25, after he was stabbed by a four-member group near his residence on April 25. When examined, the man was found to have a stab injury in the chest with moderate accumulation of fluid in the sack-like structure around the heart (pericardium) and impending pressure on the heart. Under the guidance of CMCH Dean A. Nirmala, a team consisting of professors E. Seenivasan, Head of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery; Kalyana Sundaram, Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology; assistant professors of cardiothoracic surgery Mohammed Minnathullah, Elavarasan, Aravind; assistant professor of Anaesthesiology Madhana Gopalan; and staff nurse Porkodi performed the emergency cardiac surgery. According to CMCH authorities, there was an injury on the anterior surface of the right ventricle and around 1,000 ml of blood surrounding the heart were noted. The surgeons removed the collected blood and clots and corrected the cardiac injury. As around 1,000 ml of blood was lost, the patient developed acute renal failure in the post-operative period which was corrected by sufficient number of hemodialysis under the guidance of professor Prabhakar, Head of the Department of Nephrology. The patient was clinically stable according to CMCH authorities as of Wednesday.