CMCH starts vaccinating postnatal mothers

A postnatal mother getting COVID-19 vaccination at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

COIMBATORE

17 June 2021 22:16 IST

In June, the hospital handled over 400 deliveries till Thursday

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday started administering COVID-19 vaccine to postnatal mothers.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that 11 women were given the first dose of a vaccine after their delivery on Thursday.

The hospital administration said the inoculation of postnatal mothers after their delivery started based on a direction from the government.

According to the administration, CMCH saw an increase in the number of deliveries in the last four months of the second wave of the pandemic. In June alone, the hospital handled more than 400 deliveries till Thursday.

Since March this year, CMCH had treated 568 pregnant women out of which 268 had their deliveries at the hospital. Some of them were admitted to Intensive Care Units. While 42 such patients were treated with oxygen support, 36 patients were given Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, the hospital administration said.