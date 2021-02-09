CMCH set to have a super-speciality block

Coimbatore

09 February 2021 00:12 IST

₹300 crore to be spent on new building and medical equipment

The much-awaited project for a super-speciality block at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital has taken off. The seven-storey super-speciality block will have advanced operation theatres and related facilities to treat cases under various specialities including cardio-thoracic surgery, neuro surgery, orthopaedics and re-constructive surgery.

According to the project plan, the ground floor plus six floors structure will measure 2,22,305 sq.ft. While ₹110 crore will be spent on constructing the new building, ₹189.79 crore will be spent on procuring various equipment. The project is to be implemented with assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Following an offline inauguration of the project by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami from Chennai on Monday morning, Coimbatore south MLA Amman K. Arjunan laid the foundation for the new block in the presence of District Collector K. Rajamani, CMCH Dean P. Kalidas and officials from the Public Works Department (PWD).

Advertising

Advertising

An official with the PWD said the construction of the new block was expected to be completed by December 2022.

The new block will have an advanced theatre complex comprising nine operation theatres and two hybrid theatres.

The complex will have operation theatres for general and re-constructive surgeries, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and burns, and hybrid theatres for cardiothoracic/vascular and neuro surgeries.

The new block will also have a intensive care unit, surgical intensive care unit, post-operative care unit, post-anaesthesia care unit and a step-down ICU.

An imaging centre, emergency department, central sterile services department, laboratory, endoscopy suite, general wards, burns wards, medical gastroenterology ward and outpatient department services for medical gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology and cardiothoracic surgery are among other facilities the new block will have.