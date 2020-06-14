CMCH sees highest number of births during lockdown

The medical team of CMCH with mothers who were given training on Kangaroo Mother Care, a method of care for preterm and low birth weight infants.

When the COVID-19-induced lockdown disrupted operations of many small and medium level hospitals, the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) provided solace for hundreds of antenatal mothers from the region.

In May, the hospital witnessed 930 births, the highest in the history of the tertiary care Government facility till date. The hospital also took care of more number of premature babies and those with less than one kg birth weight.

“The 930 births reported in May was the highest number of births reported in a month at the hospital. Even amid difficulties and challenges, our staff worked extra hours and 55% of births reported from March were normal deliveries,” said CMCH Dean P. Kalidas.

According to V. Booma, Head of the Department of Paediatrics at CMCH, 650 to 700 were the average births per month before lockdown and it increased up to 900 per month during lockdown.

“The Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital recorded 1,152 admissions during the lockdown period. Of these, 370 infants were less one kg against the average birth weight of 2.5 to 3 kg. More than 350 infants weighed between 1 kg and 1.5 kg. In both groups, close to 90 % of children survived," she said.

The infant with the lowest birth weight was a premature baby girl of a couple from Cuddalore who weighed 650g at birth in April. “Now the baby weighs 1.5 kg. The mother and the baby are about to get discharged”, said Dr. Booma.

Another child of a couple from Tiruppur weighed 1.5 kg at birth and was diagnosed with jaundice and anaemia. The baby was given Intravenous Immunoglobulin G (IVIG) therapy and got discharged in May.

According to Dr. Booma, various reasons trigger premature birth of infants who are also prone to have low birth weight. Lungs of such infants are not mature and SNCU care is required.

Neonatologists P. Senthil Kumar and V.K. Sathyan and the nursing team are also giving special training to mothers of children admitted to SNCU on Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC). This enables skin-to-skin contact of mother and infant.

“Apart from increasing the bonding between mother and infant, KMC also gives the right temperature from mother’s body to the child. Slings for KMC are provided by the hospital,” said Dr. Booma.

CMCH is currently providing all immunisation services every day.