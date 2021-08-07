CMCH performs complex surgery for aneurysm

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has said that its doctors had successfully operated upon a man who was suffering from a large aneurysm (bulging of blood vessel) in the lower abdomen.

The hospital said in a release on Friday that Krishnamoorthy (63) of Kovilmedu on the outskirts of the city had a painful swelling in his left lower abdomen for four years and it turned severe in the past one year. He approached doctors at CMCH in July, and was diagnosed with an aneurysm that was 18 cm long and 10 cm wide. Due to the possibility of an aneurysm rupture, doctors from the Department of Vascular Surgery at CMCH decided to perform the surgery on July 22, the release said.

The five-hour-long surgery entailed complex procedures such as bringing the blood vessels in the abdomen and legs under control and separating the aneurysm sac from the intestines and nerves without rupturing it. Surgical opening of the sac revealed a blood clot that weighed about 500 g, which was removed and the damaged artery supplying blood to the legs was repaired, the release said.

The surgery might have cost ₹5 lakh in private hospitals, but was done free of cost at CMCH under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), and the surgical procedure might have cost around ₹5 lakh in private hospitals, the release said.

Vascular surgeons K. Rajesh, P. Vadivelu and B. Deepankumar, and anaesthetists T. Kanagaraj, Kalyanasundaram and Vigneswaran were involved in the surgery.

Dean of CMCH A. Nirmala said that Mr. Krishnamoorthy had recuperated well in the two weeks since the surgery and would be discharged on Saturday.