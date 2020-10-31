CMCH performs 25 emergency procedures on newborns, children in a month

The Departments of Paediatric Surgery and Paediatric Medicine at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) performed nearly 25 emergency procedures involving newborns and children in the last one month even as the hospital was at the forefront of COVID-19 management.

According to doctors, 10 out of 25 emergency procedures were performed on newborns for conditions including congenital anomalies such as oesophageal atresia (congenitally interrupted oesophagus), bowel atresia (block in the intestinal passage), anorectal anomalies (absence of anal orifice by birth), and abdominal wall defects.

Paediatric surgeon N. Venkatesamohan said that just born babies constituted 30% of these cases and the emergency surgical procedures were technically highly demanding for a better outcome.

“The surgery of these newborn babies required assisted ventilator support for respiration by means of ventilators and temperature control by incubators. Good post-operative care was given to the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit that are equipped with modern gadgets,” said V. Booma, Head of the Department of Paediatrics and nodal officer for NICU at CMCH.

The other children aged between one month and 12 years underwent various emergency procedures for appendicitis, liver abscess, burns and accidental foreign body ingestion.

According to doctors, the majority of the children who underwent the procedures had been discharged after recovery while others were in post-operative care.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the medical and surgical teams took utmost precaution by wearing personal protective equipment. They also subjected themselves to COVID-19 testing before performing the procedures, said CMCH Dean P. Kalidas. The Departments of Anaesthesia and Paediatric Medicine provided support for the procedures.