CMCH performs 1,000 free neurosurgeries using advanced technology

The Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), using its Biplane Cath Lab, has performed complex neuro and vascular surgeries on patients, at no cost.

In the past year alone, the hospital has successfully performed 280 vascular bypass surgeries and 1,520 AV fistula surgeries on dialysis patients. Additionally, over 1,000 patients have undergone neurosurgeries and 600 patients vascular surgeries at the hospital.

“The Biplane Cath Lab provides detailed, real-time imaging from two angles, enhancing precision in surgeries and speeding up complex procedures,” said A. Nirmala, Dean, CMCH. “This advanced technology aids in safely performing intricate procedures such as occlusion and aneurysm treatments with greater efficiency,” she added.

“The hospital offers these advanced procedures free of charge, showcasing the effectiveness of the Biplane Cath Lab in treating patients and this approach ensures high-quality care remains accessible to all,” she said.

