CMCH mortuary annexe gets racks

The newly constructed annexe to the mortuary at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) got a makeover on Friday after photos and videos of the bodies of COVID-19 victims lying on the floor were circulated in social media.

On Friday, CMCH administration shared photos of the makeover look of the annexe, with adequate numbers of racks to keep the bodies in body bags.

The Hindu, in its columns on April 28, had highlighted the demand of people working in the mortuary for a separate facility to keep the bodies of people who die of COVID-19. It also highlighted that such bodies were often kept on the ground at the back of the morgue where visitors were entering.

Later, an annexe was built to the mortuary using metallic sheets.

However, the practice of keeping bodies on the ground continued in the annexe, videos and photos of which were circulated through social media on Friday.

The videos and photos were shot by a journalist on Thursday when he had gone to the morgue for the release of the body of another journalist who died of COVID-19.

One of the videos showed body bags disorderly lying on the dusty floor. It also showed that the bodies were not properly covered with body bags.

On instructions from the district administration, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Coimbatore south, on Friday inspected the mortuary annexe.

According to the district administration, CMCH authorities were ensuring that more than 95 % of the bodies that come to the annexe get despatched to crematoria and cemeteries on the same day.