CMCH introduces new system for patients’ safety

Being the largest tertiary level healthcare facility in the region, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is also a place where large number of people come.

Handling about 7,000 outpatients and around 2,000 in-patients a day, it is also a tough task for the administration to control visitors who accompany patients or come for other purposes.

Though the hospital is having a police aid post, surveillance camera network and security guards at most places, fraudsters cheating patients or attenders and stealing money, valuables, vehicles and gadgets like mobile phone remains unabated.

Last week, the Race Course police arrested M. Krishnakumar (43) from Sundarapuram who cheated a 76-year-old woman patient of her 7.5-sovereign jewellery, ₹ 200 and a mobile phone on the pretext of arranging her government aid for treatment.

The woman complained to the police that the accused took her to a place where she was made to wait to meet an official.

The man had collected jewellery, money and the phone from the woman, telling her that the authorities who sanction the government aid may reject the application if they see the jewellery.

Though he escaped with the valuables and money, the police managed to arrest him.

According to CMCH Dean B. Asokan, the hospital administration had also received complaints about persons cheating patients of their jewellery and money on the pretext of helping them get X-ray and CT scan done without much delay.

Such fraudsters had posed as hospital staff or persons having influence in the hospital to ‘speed up’ procedures and get special attention for patients.

Some of them reportedly collected jewellery from patients before they entered the scanning room.

Dr. Asokan also added that the hospital had also received complaints about persons who posed as helpers at mortuary to get money from the relatives of deceased after autopsy.

After several such instances, CMCH has now introduced temporary identification card for the attenders of in-patients. Under the new system, such cards will be issued to two attenders of an in-patient.

This prevents entry of unknown persons to various wards of the 2,300-bedded hospital.

An attenders card will have details of the attender and the patient under treatment at the hospital. The hospital will issue two attenders cards when a patient is admitted to the hospital. Nursing staff or security persons in charge of each ward will allow attenders to visit patients only if they have the card.

They will also cross check the serial number of the card and details of the patient with the details available in the registry at the ward.

Medical Superintendent T. Sadagopan said the initiative would help keep antisocial elements away from the hospital.

“The cards are printed in three colours. Pink colour card is given to attenders of patients who undergo treatment in Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and New born Care ward and labour ward where women and children undergo treatment. While attenders of patients admitted to the centenary building comprising various wards are given green colour card, blue colour card is given to attenders of patients who undergo treatment in wards for surgery and medicine paediatrics,” he said.

According to the police, theft of money, mobile phone, jewellery, vehicle, attention diversion and cheating were among cases largely reported from CMCH.

Dr. Asokan said that the hospital administration had also instructed all the staff to wear their identification card during duty hours.

“We have also instructed the staff to follow their respective dress code when at work,” he said.

He said the hospital was bearing the expense of printing the attenders card and the hospital would welcome sponsors for the card.