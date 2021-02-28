CMCH gets new dean

Efforts will be taken to strengthen the hospital’s tertiary healthcare services to cater to the needs of the region, said A. Nirmala, the new Dean of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.
She also said that special attention would be given to start high-end procedures at CMCH, also a referral centre in the region, for the benefit of people.
Lauded for her work in COVID-19 management as the Dean of the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, Dr. Nirmala took charge as the Dean-cum-Special Officer of CMCH on Saturday.
M. Raveendran, former Dean-cum-Special Officer of Government Medical College Hospital, Udhagamandalam, is the new Dean of ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.
