CMCH gets more dengue cases from Tiruppur

A major chunk of patients, who undergo treatment for dengue at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), hail from Tiruppur district as per statistics provided by the tertiary care facility in the region.

On Thursday, the hospital had 26 patients undergoing treatment for dengue of which 15 were from Tiruppur and three from Erode.

CMCH Dean B. Asokan said that this had been the trend in the recent past.

According to him, majority of the patients undergoing treatment for dengue at CMCH were children who were often brought to the tertiary level centre after treatments at private facilities and at secondary or primary level government hospitals. Of the 26 patients, only five were adults.

Dr. Asokan said that dengue was not confirmed as the cause of death of the eight-year-old boy from Tiruppur. Mohammed Faiz from Mangalam, who was undergoing treatment at CMCH for high fever, died around 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

As per hospital record, the boy died due to complications of sepsis and decompensated shock. The boy had undergone treatment at a government hospital and a primary health centre before admitted to CMCH where a dedicated ward is functioning for dengue patients.