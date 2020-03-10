CMCH gets device to screen newborn for hearing defects

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean B. Asokan (left) screening a newborn for hearing defects using the new device recently.

Coimbatore

10 March 2020 00:15 IST

It will benefit nearly 15,000 newborn from four districts

A device to screen newborn for hearing defects was installed at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here on Friday.

Dean B. Asokan inaugurated the device in the presence of Medical Superintendent T. Sadagopan and Head of the Department of Paediatrics V. Booma at the hospital’s District Early Intervention Centre.

Tamil Nadu Government along with Central government’s National Health Mission installed the device at a cost of ₹ 2.78 lakh at CMCH, Dr. Booma said.

The technique, called otoacoustic emissions (OAE) screening test, will detect vibrations in the inner ear of newborn.

“The device will analyse these vibrations and produce a printout,” Dr. Booma said.

The printout will say ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ upon analysis and in case of the OAE test results showing ‘fail’ twice, the doctors will proceed with Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA) test to confirm hearing loss in newborn, she said. While OAE screening test takes only about two minutes, BERA test will take more than one hour.

Early detection

With nearly 10,000 newborn in CMCH and nearly 5,000 newborn referred from other hospitals, this device will benefit nearly 15,000 newborn from four districts in the early detection of hearing loss, according to Dr. Booma.