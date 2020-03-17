CMCH gets COVID-19 testing centre

Coimbatore has been allotted a testing centre for COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). It is expected be functional by Thursday.

This will be the fifth testing centre in Tamil Nadu. King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research at Guindy in Chennai, and the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories in Theni, Tirunelveli and Thiruvarur are the other testing centres.

Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani told The Hindu that the equipment for the testing centre had arrived at CMCH and arrangements were being made to make the centre functional at the earliest.

“The hospital administration has to set up the equipment and other articles for the testing centre. The centre is expected to become functional by Thursday,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 50-bedded facility has been set up in a building belonging to a private college at Kittampalayam near Karumathamapatti, around 15 km from Coimbatore International Airport, where persons coming from COVID-19 affected countries will be kept in isolation from Wednesday, if required. The arrangements are in final stages.

Mr. Rajamani said that facility will not be used to quarantine persons with symptoms of COVID-19. He said that the facility was set up to follow the protocol of World Health Organisation to keep persons coming from COVID-19 affected places in isolation for a period of 14 days.

Those found with symptoms will be immediately sent to CMCH or Government Medical College and ESI Hospital from the airport itself and will not be treated at the isolation centre. The facility will however have doctors and nursing staff for 24 hours. The police will ensure security of the place.

“The bed strength can be extended to 200 or more if required,” said Mr. Rajamani after inspecting the place. The Collector also cleared the doubts of a section of residents from the locality who raised apprehensions about the functioning of the facility in their area.

Meanwhile, the district administration has launched a toll free helpline number 1077 which can be dialled by public for COVID-19 related queries.