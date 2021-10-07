CMCH gets 1,000 LPM oxygen plant

The new oxygen plant at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Coimbatore

07 October 2021 23:39 IST

Plants opened at GHs in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Tiruppur under PM CARES fund

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) got a shot in the arm with the establishment of a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant which can generate 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute (LPM).

The facility is among the 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM CARES fund.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and CMCH Dean A. Nirmala were present at the hospital as the facility was inaugurated by the Prime Minister virtually. The cost of the PSA plant is ₹ 2 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Nirmala said the oxygen generated with the new PSA plant could be used in high-end equipment and in ventilators and intensive care units.

She said the hospital had two more plants of 400 LPM and 450 LPM capacity. Works for setting up a liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tank of 11 kilo litre capacity were under way at the hospital. Already, the hospital had two other LMO tanks of 13 kilo litre and 2 kilo litre capacity, of which the latter was used in the COVID-19 care facility at the Government Arts College.

Oxygen plants were also declared open at the government hospitals at Mettupalayam and Pollachi which were set up at a cost of ₹ 80 lakh and ₹ 1 crore under PM CARES fund. Periyanaickenpalayam and Madukkarai got oxygen plants at a cost of ₹35 lakh and ₹ 38 lakh under CSR funds.

In Tiruppur, a PSA oxygen plant with 1,000 LPM capacity was inaugurated at the Government Medical College Hospital at a cost of around ₹ 1.3 crore.

It was sponsored by DRDO and NHAI under the PM CARES fund. Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth was present, a release said.