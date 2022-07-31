CMCH, ESI hospital to get new facilities, says Minister

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) will get new equipment and facilities worth ₹36.60 crore, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Sunday.

Among the new facilities proposed to come up at CMCH are three hi-tech centres for genetic disorders at a cost of ₹2.73 crore. The centres are expected to have facilities that can detect genetic disorders such as Sickle cell anemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Down syndrome in individuals.

The Minister said that a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner, which was announced in the budget, will be functional at the hospital soon. At present, the hospital has one MRI scanner with which the hospital is conducting a maximum of 25 scans per day. Due to this, the waiting list of patients is extending upto three days.

According to the Minister, CMCH will soon have pay wards to be built at a cost of ₹1 crore, an Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) at a cost of ₹ 53 lakh and dialysis unit and new equipment worth ₹13 lakh.

The Government Medical College and ESI Hospital will get new facilities at a cost of ₹34.5 lakhs, which includes an Accident and Emergency Centre, said the Minister on the sidelines of a review meeting held for deans of Government medical college hospitals at CMCH on Sunday.

Conference inaugurated

Mr. Subramanian inaugurated a national conference on organ donation and transplantation at the PSG Hospitals on Sunday in the presence of Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

A release from the hospital said the programme was organised to honour families of organ donors.

Mr. Subramanian said that Tamil Nadu ranks first in solid organ transplantation in the country and bagged best State award in cadaver organ donation for five years in a row, the release said.