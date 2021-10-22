CMCH doctors save 22-year-old woman from losing uterus

Doctors at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) saved a young woman from losing her uterus by performing an interventional radiology procedure for abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) instead of doing a hysterectomy – the surgical removal of the uterus.

The procedure, uterine artery embolization, was performed on a 22-year-old woman from Udumalpet who was recently brought to the hospital with complaints of AUB on October 14.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said this was the first uterine artery embolization done at the hospital.

CMCH was the second government hospital in the State to have performed the uterine artery embolization after the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar.

The minimally invasive procedure was performed in the catheterisation laboratory of CMCH by a team of doctors comprising N. Murali, Head of the Department of Radio-Diagnosis, K. Sathish, Interventional Radiologist, M. Praveen Kumar, Assistant Professor, Radio-Diagnosis, and Mohanana Sundari, Associate Professor, Department of Gynaecology.

According to doctors, the woman had a preterm normal delivery at the Government Hospital, Udumalpet, on October 4. She developed AUB some days later and she was brought to CMCH on October 14.

Her blood levels were low and four units of blood was transfused. After her condition was stabilised, the team of doctors performed uterine artery embolization on the woman on October 19, saving her from losing her uterus at a very young age.

Doctors said the cost of the procedure ranged from ₹ 2 to ₹ 3 lakh if done in private hospitals.

Dr. Nirmala said the woman would be discharged from the hospital after a few days.