CMCH doctors remove plastic piece ingested by seven-month-old child

January 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Doctors at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) recently removed a piece of plastic ingested by a seven-month-old baby. A release said the baby from Negamam was brought to the hospital with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing. Through a direct laryngoscope, the doctors found out that a plastic fragment was stuck at the level of vocal cord of the baby. The plastic piece was removed through an emergency bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia by a team headed by ENT surgeon V. Saravanan and anaesthesiologist Kalyanasundaram, the release said.

According to the hospital, the procedure involved risks as the device had to be passed into the larynx to remove the foreign body. The child’s life would have been at risk if the procedure to remove the plastic piece had not been swift, the release said.

Dean A. Nirmala lauded the team for their swift response that saved the child’s life.