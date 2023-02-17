ADVERTISEMENT

CMCH doctors remove black pepper stuck in toddler’s bronchus

February 17, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday removed a peppercorn that was stuck in the bronchus of a one year and four months old baby.

 A release said that the child from Chinnakkarai in Tiruppur district was brought to CMCH with complaints of sudden onset of difficulty in breathing and cough. A CT scan examination revealed a foreign body in the right main bronchus of the child. An emergency bronchoscopy done under general anaesthesia showed a peppercorn stuck at the level of the right main bronchus. The peppercorn was removed by a team headed by ENT surgeon V. Saravanan and anaesthesiologist Kalyanasundaram. The procedure involved risks as the scope had to be passed into the bronchus to remove the foreign body and the child’s life would have been at risk if the procedure was not done swiftly, the release said. Dean A. Nirmala lauded the medical team. 

