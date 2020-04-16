CMCH Dean removed from post

Two days after the issues related to basic amenities and safety of postgraduate students and house surgeons of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) cropped up, its Dean B. Asokan was removed from the post on Thursday.

P. Kalidas, senior professor from the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, was appointed to hold full additional charge of the Dean. The change in the administration came into effect following an order issued by the Health Secretary Beela Rajesh through Director of Medical Education (DME) R. Narayana Babu dated Wednesday.

The order, a copy of which is with The Hindu, directed Dr. Asokan to report to the office of the DME.

CMCH administration led by Dr. Asokan was criticised for its alleged mismanagement in ensuring basic amenities to PG students and house surgeons and their safety after two PG students, who was on duty at the COVID-19 special ward of Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Singanallur, tested positive on Monday.