CMCH comes up with own hand sanitiser

COIMBATORE

15 March 2020 00:13 IST

In order to meet the increasing requirement for hand sanitisers in the wake of COVID-19 scare, the administration of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has come up with own sanitizer named ‘Covai Rub’ from Friday.

The product is prepared using raw material available in the hospital and bottles of the same are placed in all wards for the use of medical staff, patients and visitors.

According to CMCH Dean B. Asokan, the Departments of Pharmacy and Pharmacology together were making 10 litres of ‘Covai Rub’ a day to meet the requirement.

The sanitiser contains 99 % isopropyl alcohol, 98 % glycerol and 3 % hydrogen peroxide that can kill germs and micro organisms in the palms. The staff will refill bottles kept in the wards based on requirement.

The administration has made available one bottle of hand sanitiser for every 10 beds at the tertiary care hospital that handles 6,000 to 7,000 outpatients and around 2,000 in-patients a day.

The hospital administration was spending nearly ₹ 20,000 a day towards the procurement of hand sanitiser. ‘Covai Rub’ will cut this cost as the expense of preparing 10 litres is less than ₹ 2,000.