CMCH administration accused of burning garbage on its premises

Dry leaves and paper waste burnt along with used masks, gloves and plastic bottles, alleges nature enthusiast R. Mohammed Saleem

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) administration is accused of often burning garbage within its compound. Nature enthusiast R. Mohammed Saleem of the Environment Conservation Group alleged that burning of garbage has been reported within the compound of CMCH in the past and the incident reported on Friday reiterates that the administration was yet to put an end to the practice. He alleged that general waste such as dry leaves, paper waste, etc., were found to be burnt along with used masks, gloves and plastic bottles. “Any waste generated within the hospital should not be burnt in the compound. I had complained to the administration when similar incidents were reported in 2020. The administration should take immediate steps for proper disposal of garbage including medical waste,” he said. Waste generated in the hospital are stored in a compound near the mortuary with a gate opening to the Arts College Road. Smoke from burning of the waste could cause harm to people who pass the road and shops in the area. CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that only dry leaves were burnt in the general waste area once in a while.

The Dean said that the hospital was handling biomedical waste in a separate area before handing it over to the treatment facility. Such waste was not stored in the compound near the mortuary, she said.