CMAI to conduct virtual garment fair from September 10

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani to inaugurate the event

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is organising a garment fair online from September 10 to 20.

The event will have over 250 participants. Nearly 20,000 retailers are expected to visit it online, said Rakesh Biyani, president of the Association in a press release.

Rajesh Masand, vice president of the CMAI, said that with travel restrictions, interaction between manufacturers and retailers and distribution of samples across various centres have become difficult. The Association has come up with a unique concept where buyers and sellers will meet digitally to showcase and see the samples from their home or office. The fair is organised in partnership with UDAAN, a B 2 B e-commerce platform.

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani will inaugurate the event on September 10.