‘CM will write to PM on Tamil in Kendriya Vidyalayas’

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would soon write to the Prime Minister over the issue of Tamil not being compulsory in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools run by the Central government in the State.

The Minister told presspersons in Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday that only now they (government) have come to know that Tamil is not mandatory for students of Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The issue would be taken up with the Prime Minister by the Chief Minister.

The Minister said that the required number of teachers was available in all the government schools and after reopening of schools for all classes, vacancies would be filled.

The Minister distributed appointment orders to 1,240 candidates who were recruited by private companies during a mega private job mela held at Gobichettipalayam.